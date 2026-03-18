MLB Opening Day at Joe’s Grille with JMV

⚾ Don’t miss MLB Opening Day on Thursday, March 26th! ⚾

Kick off the season with us at Joe’s Grille in Castleton as JMV broadcasts LIVE withour friends from Evan Williams, bringing you all the energy, insights, and Opening Day buzz you won’t want to miss! 🥃

🔥 Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love the Opening Day atmosphere, this is the place to be. Bring your friends, rep your team, and catch every moment as the new season gets underway.