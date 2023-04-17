- Date/time: May 26th
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Miller Lite Carb Day on Friday, May 26th is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing!
Don’t miss Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams with special guests Soul Asylum.
🏁 🏁 🏁
