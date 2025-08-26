Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Locks & Shots – 9/18

Add to Calendar
Locks and Shots larceny lunazul pick against the spreads
  • Date/time: Sep 18, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: District Tap - North
  • Address: 3720 E 82nd St, Indianapolis

Don’t miss one of our favorite reoccurring remote events of the year: Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots! 🏈

Catch JMV and Brent from Larceny & Lunazul as they go through their weekend NFL picks and discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game. Tune-in Thursdays from 3PM–6PM or join us on location!

THIS WEEK’S EVENT:

9/18 @ District Tap North

FUTURE EVENTS:

9/25 @ Slippery Noodle
10/2 @ Parks Place Pub
10/9 @ Ale Emporium Greenwood
10/16 @ Joe’s Grille Westfield
10/23 @ Joe’s Grille Fishers
10/30 @ Ale Emporium Castleton
11/6 @ The Bulldog
11/13 @ Upstairs Pub
11/20 @ Free Spirit
12/4 @ TBD
12/11 @ TBD
12/18 @ Coaches Tavern

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
17 Items
Colts Coverage

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close