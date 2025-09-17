Listen Live
Locks & Shots – 11/20

Locks and Shots larceny lunazul pick against the spreads
  • Date/time: Nov 20, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Free Spirit
  • Address: 6155 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis

Don’t miss one of our favorite reoccurring remote events of the year: Larceny Locks & Lunazul Shots! 🏈

Catch JMV and Brent from Larceny & Lunazul as they go through their weekend NFL picks and discuss which fantasy player will have a breakout game. Tune-in Thursdays from 3PM–6PM or join us on location!

THIS WEEK’S EVENT:

11/20 @ Free Spirit

FUTURE EVENTS:

12/4 @ TBD
12/11 @ TBD
12/18 @ Coaches Tavern

