Kevin & Query At The Indiana State Fair With American Dairy Association Indiana

- Date/time: July 28th, 7:00am to 10:00am
- Venue: The Dairy Bar, on Main St opposite the Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Come check out Kevin & Query as they take their show LIVE (7AM-10AM) to the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Opening Day – Friday, July 28 – at American Dairy Association Indiana’s State Fair Dairy Bar!
They will celebrate the Hoosier dairy industry’s State Fair traditions and enjoy beloved Dairy Bar favorites such as the signature rich & creamy milkshakes, scrumptious grilled cheese sandwiches, ice cold milk, hand-dipped ice cream and more!
The Dairy Bar, located on Main St opposite the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, will be open during the fair Wednesday-Sunday 9a-9p.
And don’t miss the Giant Cheese Sculpture in the Fairgrounds’ Ag/Hort Building – another dairy tradition!
