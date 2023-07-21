Kevin & Query At The Indiana State Fair With American Dairy Association Indiana

Come check out Kevin & Query as they take their show LIVE (7AM-10AM) to the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Opening Day – Friday, July 28 – at American Dairy Association Indiana’s State Fair Dairy Bar!

They will celebrate the Hoosier dairy industry’s State Fair traditions and enjoy beloved Dairy Bar favorites such as the signature rich & creamy milkshakes, scrumptious grilled cheese sandwiches, ice cold milk, hand-dipped ice cream and more!

The Dairy Bar, located on Main St opposite the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, will be open during the fair Wednesday-Sunday 9a-9p.

And don’t miss the Giant Cheese Sculpture in the Fairgrounds’ Ag/Hort Building – another dairy tradition!