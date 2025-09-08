Listen Live
Join JMV at The Slippery Noodle During His 2025 Tavern Tour!

Tavern Tour 2025
  • Date/time: Sep 25, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: The Slippery Noodle
  • Address: 372 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis

Come hang with JMV at the next stop on his 2025 Tavern Tour! 🍻

Catch him LIVE on Thursday, September 25th downtown at The Slippery Noodle. He’ll be broadcasting from 3PM to 6PM—come grab a drink and hang out!

Check out the Slippery Noodle’s menu and more ▶️ www.slipperynoodle.com

