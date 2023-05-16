Join Brendan King At Jiffy Lube For A Fast Friday Special Edition Show!

Join Brendan King at 10am on Friday May 19th at the Jiffy Lube in Brownsburg for a “Fast Friday SPECIAL EDITION show”. The insider scoop on the upcoming day filled with pure speed will be a great warm up before you get out to the track!

At the event you will be able to register to win tickets & other prizes – plus Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin (now 5th in the series’ points standings) will be there to meet & mingle with fans as well!

Don’t miss it!

Photo of Scott McLaughlin