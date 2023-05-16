Join Brendan King At Jiffy Lube For A Fast Friday Special Edition Show!

- Date/time: May 19th, 10:00am to 12:00pm
- Venue: Jiffy Lube
- Address: 1280 N. Green Street, Brownsburg, Indiana, 46112
Join Brendan King at 10am on Friday May 19th at the Jiffy Lube in Brownsburg for a “Fast Friday SPECIAL EDITION show”. The insider scoop on the upcoming day filled with pure speed will be a great warm up before you get out to the track!
At the event you will be able to register to win tickets & other prizes – plus Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin (now 5th in the series’ points standings) will be there to meet & mingle with fans as well!
Don’t miss it!
Photo of Scott McLaughlin
-
Colts Rookie Minicamp: Anthony Richardson Hits NFL Field For First Time
-
Colts Winners And Losers From 2023 NFL Draft
-
Anthony Richardson Faces Major Questions In NFL Transition
-
Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2023 Rookies Following NFL Draft
-
Anthony Richardson Looks Comfortable, Confident At Colts' Rookie Minicamp
-
What Other Free Agent Moves Could The Colts Make?
-
Meet The Colts 2023 Undrafted Free Agents
-
Anthony Richardson All Smiles After First NFL Practice