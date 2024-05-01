Listen Live
JMV Remote: LIVE at Mecum Auctions

Mecum Auctions JMV is out on site for the auction
  • Date/time: May 14, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds

Join JMV LIVE at the Indiana State Fairgrounds as he broadcasts at the Mecum auction: Indy Spring Classing on Tuesday May 14th from 3PM-6PM!

We hope to see you there!

Learn more about Mecum Actions.

