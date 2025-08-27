JMV Live Remote At Twin Peaks | September 8th

- Date/time: Sep 8, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Twin Peaks
- Address: 600 Greenwood Park Dr N Greenwood IN 46142
Join JMV on Monday, September 8th from 3-6pm for a live broadcast at Twin Peaks where we’ll recap the football weekend!
Come on out and see us, raise a mug, and join in on all the fun this broadcast will offer!
