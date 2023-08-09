JMV Live Remote At Twin Peaks | August 14

- Date/time: Aug 14, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Greenwood Twin Peaks
- Address: 600 Greenwood Park Dr N, Greenwood, IN, 46164
Join JMV on Monday, August 14th from 3-6pm for a live broadcast at Twin Peaks where we’ll recap the first look of the Indianapolis Colts and Anthony Richardson.
Come on out and see us, raise a mug, and join in on all the fun this broadcast will offer!
