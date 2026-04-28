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JMV Live at THE SHOP in Carmel

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JMV Remote @ The Shop Carmel
  • Date/time: May 1, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: The Shop - Carmel
  • Address: 836 S. Rangeline Road, Carmel, IN

Kick off May in full RACE MODE at The Shop in Carmel! 🏁

Join us this Friday as JMV broadcasts LIVE on-site from 3PM–6PM, bringing the excitement of race season straight to The Shop! 🙌 While you’re there, shop EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNTS vintage-inspired Indy 500 gear and listen in for your chance to win gift cards from local Carmel businesses during the show.

And it doesn’t stop there – the party continues with FREE HOTDOGS and LIMITED-EDITION SHOP GIVEAWAYS starting at 5PM and available while supplies last.

🌟 But don’t go anywhere…Conor Daly will be ON-SITE from 6:30PM–7:30PM meeting fans and signing autographs for an unforgettable finish to the night! 🌟

Bring your crew, grab a bite, and kick race season off right at The Shop! 🏎️💨

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