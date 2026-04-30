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JMV Live at Carb Day

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Premier Weight Loss | JMV Carb Day 2026
  • Date/time: May 22, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway


Go FULL THROTTLE with JMV at Carb Day! 🏁

Kick off race weekend with JMV as he broadcasts LIVE from the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, thanks to our friends at Premier Weight Loss! 🏎️

Be part of the action, hang with JMV, and take in the sights, sounds, and nonstop excitement that make Carb Day unforgettable. 🎉 Whether you’re counting down to the Indy 500 or just showing up for the party, there’s no better place to start your weekend! 🙌

👇 Don’t have tickets? Lock in your spot at Carb Day today! 👇

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