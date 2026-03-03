Jack Daniels Small Ball Tournament with Kevin Bowen – 3/23

The FAN invites you to the Small Ball Tournament Championship sponsored by Jack Daniels!

Join Kevin Bowen at Parks Place Pub to see which lucky baller will take home the big prize!

The winner of Event 1 and the winner of Event 2 will earn an invitation to the CHAMPIONSHIP on Monday March 23rd at Parks Place Pub for the OPPORTUNITY to play against each other to win $1,000 or go home.

We have had epic showdowns in the past and want to see you if you’ve got game!

Details for all upcoming events are below:

Event 1: Thursday, March 12th | 7pm-9pm | Joe’s Grille – 16156 Spring Mill Road, Westfield Event 2: Friday, March 13th | 7pm-9pm | Bulldog Bar and Lounge – 5380 N College Avenue, Indianapolis CHAMPIONSHIP: Monday, March 23rd | 7pm-9pm | Parks Place Pub – 8594 E. 116th St, Ste 70, Fishers

SEE YOU THERE!

🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀