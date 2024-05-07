- Date/time: May 26, 12:45pm to 4:00pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
It’s the buzz of energy in the Indiana air.
It’s the sense of pride racing through your heart.
It’s that feeling connecting you to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
It’s time to come Back Home Again Sunday, May 26 for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.
