Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Indianapolis Madness presented by Coors Light with JMV – 3/27

Add to Calendar

Indianapolis Maddness 2026 | Molson Coors
  • Date/time: Mar 27, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Clayton's Country Bar
  • Address: 49 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN

MARCH IS ON, INDY. 🏀

GET IN ON THE ACTION AT INDIANAPOLIS MADNESS PRESENTED BY COORS LIGHT! 🔥

This week we’re taking over Clayton’s Country Bar in downtown Indy, come out and hang with JMV as he broadcasts LIVE, score some exclusive swag and kick back with a mountain cold Coors Light! 🍻

Whether you’re a bracket boss or just here for the buzzer-beaters, this is your spot to catch the action and soak up the tournament vibes. 🙌

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Trade Veteran Linebacker Zaire Franklin

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Trade Michael Pittman Jr. To Steelers

49 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

NFL: NOV 03 Colts at Vikings
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Updating Colts 2026 Free Agents Additions And Departures

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Indiana v Maryland
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close