Hoosier Hardwood Festival | August 25th-27th

- Date/time: Aug 25, 11:00am to Aug 27, 4:00pm
- Venue: Boone County Fairgrounds
The Hoosier Hardwood Festival is back at the Boone County Fairgrounds August 25-27th.
This 3-day showcase of Indiana’s most renewable resource includes a lumberjack show, chainsaw carving contests, Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel, and a marketplace with Woodworking demos, artists & crafters and retail shopping.
Plus there will be food trucks, a beer garden, a petting zoo, and so much more! This is an event the whole family will love!
Dates & Hours:
August 25-27, 2023
Friday: 11a – 5p
Saturday: 9a – 6p
Sunday: 9a – 4p
