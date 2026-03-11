Listen Live
Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania with JMV – 4/3

Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania with JMV
  • Date/time: Apr 3, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Slippery Noodle
  • Address: 372 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN

ARE YOU READY, INDY? 🏀

Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania is back and the stakes are higher than ever!

There’s more than just bragging rights on the line—this year ONE WINNER will punch their ticket to Las Vegas to compete in the finals for a shot at $10,000 CASH. 🏆

📍 This week, we’re taking over Slippery Noodle for the FINALS!

Come hang out with JMV, broadcasting LIVE as the action unfolds, and step up to the rim for your last chance at glory. 🔥 Bring your friends, bring your confidence, and bring your A-game…Vegas is waiting.

