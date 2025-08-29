Bud Light Blue Fridays with JMV – 9/5

BUD LIGHT BLUE FRIDAYS ARE BACK!

All Colts season long, JMV will be on location broadcasting LIVE from 3PM–6PM on Fridays to gear up for upcoming Colts games. And if you heard that we are going to be GIVING AWAY TICKETS, you heard right! Compete in our football toss game for your chance to win exclusive prizes, courtesy of Bud Light!

The top contestant with the highest combined points will win:

Colts Tickets Swag Invitation to Finals = for a chance to win SUPERBOWL tickets!

THIS FRIDAY 🍻 Join us at Taylor’s Pub in Nora for your chance to win!

Can’t make it this week? Visit us at a future Blue Friday: