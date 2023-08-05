Listen Live
Sports News

Colts Move Practice Indoors Because Severe Weather Threat

Published on August 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WESTFIELD, IND — Due to the threat of severe weather, the Indianapolis Colts have moved its practice indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

Only the first 750 fans to arrive with a ticket at the main entrance will be allowed in. Wristbands will be passed out at 5:30 p.m., and doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Parking is available at Lot C, but only for the first 750 fans, who should enter via Grand Park Blvd.

Related Stories

Colts City will not be open before or after the practice. The Girls Flag Football Clinic & Media Day has been canceled.

The post Colts Move Practice Indoors Because Severe Weather Threat appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Colts Move Practice Indoors Because Severe Weather Threat  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close