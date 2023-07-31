Zack Moss Broke Arm In Colts Training Camp Practice, Expected To Miss Time

So much for next man up when it comes to the running back room for the Indianapolis Colts.

During Mondays practice, Zack Moss suffered a broken arm during 11-on-11 drills. He is expected to miss roughly six weeks.

Today was the first physical day of practice for the Colts as they were just wearing helmets and shoulder pads. Wearing any game day like equipment helps these players get prepared by getting back to more realistic game like movements.

Moss left practice early due to the injury he suffered during team drills.

He was very frustrated, and slamming his helmet down was something anyone of us would have done with the opportunity Moss had in front of him in taking over the reigns for the time being.

Mike Garafolo tweeted the news.

Zack Moss was acquired by the Colts in a mid season trade last year that sent Nyheim Hines to The Bills for Zack Moss and a conditional 6th.

Moss was getting first-team offensive reps as a starter with Jonathan Taylor’s gone and was going to continue getting those reps.

Plan on the Colts to look into free agency for a potential addition while sixth-round pick Evan Hull, Deon Jackson, Jake Funk and undrafted free-agent rookie Zavier Scott will take the available reps.

Moss is (like Jonathan Taylor) on the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to be a free agent following the 2023 season.