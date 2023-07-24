Anthony Richardson Signs With Colts on 4 Years, $33.9 Million Deal

Anthony Richardson who was the No. 4 overall pick in the April 2023 NFL Draft has signed his guaranteed four-year rookie deal that’s worth $33.99 million fully guaranteed.
Richardson’s deal also includes a fifth-year option.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Richardson will receive his $21,722 million signing bonus upfront.
Anthony Richardson’s mood below:
