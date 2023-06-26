What Kind of Player Are The Pacers Getting In Jarace Walker?

When he walked in we thought he was Larry Johnson. To have that much size as a 15-year-old, you don’t see that too much. He’s a Swiss Army knife. He can do a bunch of great things. – IMG Academy’s Brian Nash on initial thoughts on Jarace Walker

The Pacers landed Houston’s Jarace Walker with the 8th overall pick in the NBA Draft after swapping with the Washington Wizards. The defensive-minded Walker is the type of player the Pacers desperately need and one they hope can contribute right out of the gate next season.

On Monday’s Kevin & Query, we spoke with IMG Academy’s Director of Basketball Brian Nash, who saw and worked with Walker firsthand before he landed with Kelvin Sampson and Houston. Nash discussed his first impressions of Walker, why he thinks he’s a fit for the Pacers, areas of improvement and a whole lot more in the player and person the Pacers are getting.

He had a good base going in and then going to play with Coach Sampson, you hear how tough their practices are. Defense and rebounding are in his DNA. – Brian Nash on Jarace Walker’s defensive prowess

