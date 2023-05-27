Who Is Going to Win the Indianapolis 500?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they share their final thoughts on who they are sticking with as the winner of the Indianapolis 500. Curt sticks with his pick from last night, but Kevin switches up his pick from last night. Additionally, Kevin is life form Lucas Oil Raceway and interviews a couple drivers that are/were in action today.

Finally, Tim May of Letterman Row joins Curt on Trackside tonight to share his opinion on the situation with Graham Rahal, Katherine Legge, and Stefan Wilson over the last week, how Graham feels about the car after just a couple times being in it, what he knows about how Michael Shank feels about Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves ahead of the race and shares his pick to win the race.