Who Are The Most Notable People From Behind The Scenes?

Published on May 26, 2023

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they spotlight some of the people that have contributed to making the Indianapolis 500 the great event that it is today. Jake and Mike will talk about a variety of people that had careers in public relations, reporting, and starters. The people that Jake and Mike will spotlight tonight are:

  • Al Bloemker
  • Clarence Cagle
  • Seth Klein
  • Sally Larvick
  • Paula Carr
  • Tony Hulman
  • Harlan Fengler
  • Harry McQuinn

