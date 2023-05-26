Listen Live
Which Drivers Have The Strongest Chance To Win The Indy 500?

Published on May 26, 2023

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they put drivers into specific tiers as to who they believe has the strongest chance at winning the race to the least and which teams may have an advantage during the race in comparison to qualifying. Additionally, they discuss the event schedule for Carb Day, Saturday’s Indy 500 parade, and the race day morning schedule.

Later in the show, General Manager Kasey Coler of Indianapolis Raceway Park joins Kevin to promote the upcoming events they have coming up for USAC, who are some of the big names that fans will be able to watch in the midget race, and where fans can purchase tickets.

