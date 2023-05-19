What Did Kwity Paye Focus On This Offseason?

Since 2010, the Indianapolis Colts have been searching for a dominant pass rusher that made quarterbacks, offensive tackles, and offensive coordinators lose sleep at night. In the last thirteen seasons, the Colts have had four pass rushers record ten or more sacks in a season.

2010 – Robert Mathis (11)

2010 – Dwight Freeney (10)

2013 – Robert Mathis (19.5)

2016 – Erik Walden (11)

2019 – Justin Houston (11)

In 2021, Chris Ballard utilized the 21st overall pick on a 21-year old defensive end out of University of Michigan in aspirations of him becoming the Dwight Freeney or Robert Mathis. Kwity Paye hasn’t been able to live up to those expectations Colts fans initially had, but never say never (yes, just like the Justin Bieber song).

Rookie Season – 2021

In his rookie campaign, Paye was rotating snaps with multiple players at the defensive end position while he adjusted from the college game to the NFL. After playing in fifteen games, he finished the year with four sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Sophomore Season – 2022

He started the first four games for the Colts on the opposite side of Yannick Ngakoue. The Liberian registered three sacks and was on pace for a double-digit sack season.

Unfortunately in week five, Paye would get stepped on and injure his ankle and miss the next month. He admitted during his interview on Tuesday’s edition of the Fan Midday Show with Jimmy Cook and Larra Overton that he rushed his recovery to get back on the field. That led to him re-aggravating his ankle injury in week ten and missing the following three weeks. Paye would finish the season with six sacks and played the final four weeks injured.

“This off-season that’s kinda all I’ve really focused on. Trying to get all the scar tissue up out of there, getting the strength back into the ankle and into the foot and calf.”

Season 3 – 2023

This season could easily be a contract year for Paye. He’s entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract, but the Colts will have a decision to make after the season. First-round draft selections have a fifth-year team option that typically has to be picked up at the start of May. If he delivers a double-digit sack season, it would almost assuredly be picked up. If not, then his future in a Colts uniform will look cloudy after the 2024 season.

During his conversation with Jimmy Cook and Larra Overton, Kwity Paye discussed the following topics.

How much further along the defense is going into year two with Gus Bradley

What advice he’s passed along to this year’s rookie class

Why Anthony Richardson’s mobility changes the way defensive ends prepare for games

To listen to Jimmy Cook and Larra Overton’s full conversations with Kwity Paye, download the podcast containing the interview below! You can always listen to the Fan Midday Show from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, but you can watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.