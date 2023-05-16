Does Mackenzie Mgbako Make Hoosiers Title Contenders?

The Indiana Hoosiers entered this offseason knowing full well they’d have to dominate the transfer portal if they hoped to fill all that was lost to the NBA Draft and graduation. That combined with what Mike Woodson has returning would, in theory, put IU in position to stay near the top of the Big Ten.

Yes expectations will always be to win National Championships in Bloomington but, following their loss to Miami in the Round of 32 of the NCAA tournament, the idea of being a true title contender next season looked bleak.

That all changed in the blink of an eye when five-star forward Mackenzie Mgbako announced he was heading to Bloomington.

“He has the chance to have an immediate impact on our program. He’s a tremendous offensive player who gives us athleticism, length & the ability to be an inside/out threat.” Hoosier Nation – follow + welcome @MackenzieMgbako to Indiana! ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/PBl5UTWzFI — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) May 16, 2023

The #9 ranked prospect in the ESPN 100 rankings for the 2023 class chose the Hoosiers over Kansas and others after de-committing from Duke earlier in the Spring. His rank is the highest for any incoming freshman at IU since Romeo Langford in 2018.

The 6-8 forward from New Jersey’s Roswell Catholic High School is touted as a one of the best offensive talents in the country who can knock it down from beyond the arc as well as shot create off the dribble. Plus, he can defend any position and seeks out rebounding dominance on both ends of the floor.

Mackenzie Mgbako no.9 in the ESPN 100 commits to Indiana. Analysis: Mgbako will bring the Hoosiers high-level shooting ability and is especially strong inside the arc with long 2-pointers and mid-range shots. He is a proven catch-and-shoot 3-point threat. Because of his… pic.twitter.com/vX70xF3ZKB — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) May 12, 2023

The commitment is a coup of the highest order and is the cherry on top of an offseason that sees Mgbako join fellow commits Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton along with Kel’el Ware, Anthony Walker and Payton Sparks from the transfer portal.

Mix it all together and the Hoosiers go from Big Ten Title Contenders to National Title Contenders…right?

Tuesday on The Fan Midday Show ESPN 100 Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi stopped by to explain just how much Mackenzie Mgbako should change expectations for Indiana basketball this year.

Paul also talked with us about:

why Mgbako decide to take his talents to Bloomington

how he fits into what Mike Woodson is building at Indiana

the importance of the NBA Combine for Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Purdue’s Zack Edey

if Victor Wembanyama is truly a can’t miss prospect

what other tiers are present in the 2023 NBA Draft Class after Wembanyama comes off the board

Don’t miss our full conversation with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi below and keep listening to The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on The Fan.