Who Will Represent The Pacers At The 2023 Draft Lottery?

Tyrese Haliburton represented the franchise at the 2022 All-Star game and will be on stage Tuesday night in Chicago.

The drawing for the NBA Draft Lottery will be held Tuesday evening inside a secured room at the McCormick Convention Center in downtown Chicago. It’s the night basketball fans worldwide will be watching closely.

Who will get the number one pick and be able to draft Victor Wembanyama?

Before the Nuggets and Lakers tip-off the Western Conference Finals on ESPN, the results of the lottery will air at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard will serve as the team representative in the drawing room.

And All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton will be the on-stage representative.

Three other players will represent their organization on stage: Mark Williams (Charlotte), Dalen Terry (Chicago) and Collin Sexton (Utah).

Haliburton, 23, is now the face of the franchise and he’s used to delivering what the team needs. Winning the lottery would be the ultimate assist; the Pacers have never drafted first overall.

The Pacers front office involved Haliburton in free-agent conversations last offseason and they’ll continue to seek his input. “Ty knows his stuff, in terms of players,” Pritchard said last month. “He studies it. There’s not many major decisions that I’ll be looking at that he won’t be a part of.”

General manager Chad Buchanan was in the drawing room and assistant general manager Kelly Krauskopf was on stage last year when they landed the sixth overall pick and then drafted Bennedict Mathurin.

