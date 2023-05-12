Josef Newgarden of Team Penske Talks Indy 500, GMR Grand Prix, and More!

The Greatest Spectacle In Racing is fast approaching, and the teams and drivers are really starting to gear up for it.

One of the things that really kicks off this special time of year is the GMR Grand Prix in Indianapolis. First started in 2014, the Grand Prix uses the IMS Road Course, and serves as a lead-in for the 500. By far, the most successful team at the Grand Prix has been Team Penske, who have won 5 out of the 8 total races. The most recent Team Penske winner was Simon Pagenaud in 2019; Pagenaud has also won the race 2 other times as well.

Of course, Team Penske is no stranger to success in the race that everyone is really looking forward to. They own the record for most total Indy 500 wins, at 18. During Thursday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Josef Newgarden, who drives for Team Penske. When asked about the expectation of success surrounding Team Penske, Newgarden made sure to note that mindset wasn’t exclusive to their team.

“That expectation is there everywhere.” he said. “It is a performance driven sport. In racing you’re either succeeding, you’re winning, or you’re not going to have a job.”

Newgarden also gave his thoughts on feeling as if he is due a win in Indianapolis.

“I don’t think anybody is owed anything at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

A win, no matter the race, is always an exhilarating experience, but a win at Indianapolis is another thing entirely. A win at Indianapolis can cement a driver’s legacy; watching that opportunity slip away can be a painful, and lingering experience.

“This place, it hits you the hardest.” he said. “If it doesn’t go well, all the work and time, that’s why it means so much.”

