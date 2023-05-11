Olympian Raised in Carmel To Be the Grand Marshal at GMR Grand Prix

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Olympian Drew Kibler will be the Grand Marshal at the GMR Grand Prix Indycar race on Saturday. That means he’ll give the command for drivers to start their engines.

“It’s an honor to be the grand marshall for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES road course race that kicks off the Month of May at IMS,” said Kibler on Wednesday. “As someone who grew up just north of Indianapolis, I know exactly how special May is to this community, and I’m excited to be part of an epic day at the Racing Capital of the World.

Kibler was born in Indianapolis and raised in Carmel.

He is a world-record holder in the short course 4×200 meter freestyle relay. He also won a gold medal in the 4×200 meter freestyle relay at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships (long course) and the 2022 World Short Course Championships.

He is also a three-time NCAA champion in the 4×200 yard freestyle relay, winning NCAA titles in the event in 2019, 2021, and 2022.

Kibler is a three-time All-American and three-time Big 12 champion. Those are titles he earned during his collegiate career at the University of Texas.

