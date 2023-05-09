Bennedict Mathurin Earns All-Rookie Honors From His First NBA Season

After being shut out of the core seven NBA awards, the Pacers do have representation on the All-Rookie teams.

But not two, as expected.

Just one: Bennedict Mathurin.

The Pacers’ selection at No. 6 in the 2022 NBA Draft was one of the top five rookies all season so this was likely outcome. For most of the season, he was second only to Orlando’s Paolo Banchero.

Mathurin, who’s just 20 years old, played in 78 of 82 games, second on the Pacers only to veteran Buddy Hield. And he started in the final weeks of the season after he was strategically played (and featured) off the bench for the majority of the season.

Mathurin averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and a team-high 5.8 free throw attempts per game. He was second on the team in total points scored and free throws made, third in field goals made despite being sixth in total minutes played.

“I’ve been able to learn a lot in my rookie season,” he said during exit interviews. “Playing 82 games, a season, there’s so much ups and downs. I feel like the biggest thing for me to learn was to be able to play through ups and downs and challenges.

“I’ve always been hard on myself and I feel like I didn’t really accomplish what I wanted to do. I feel like that’s the really good thing about it, to have that chip on my shoulder going into the summer and wanting to work twice as hard as I did last summer and become a better player in general.”

The thing he didn’t like about his first season was not going all-out, 100% every single play. There were times when he admittedly took plays off or didn’t do what he was instructed to do. And so head coach Rick Carlisle pulled him out as a result.

The next thing for Mathurin is becoming more well-rounded offensively and taking more pride on the defensive end. That was Carlisle’s message to him.

“It’s really a blessing to have a coach who is really hard on you and it just proves that he wants the best for you,” he said. “… It’s always a learning session with him so it was obviously a great thing to have him by my side the whole season. Him being strict on me and really hard on me has helped me go through my first season and I’m looking forward to having many more seasons with him as my head coach.”

Mathurin loves basketball. He doesn’t have a ton of hobbies off the court. He was going to try to take a few weeks off after completing a very busy, stressful year — ranging from draft prep to the draft combine, pre-draft workouts and going right into summer league before getting a little time off before training camp.

“It’ll be really hard for me,” Mathurin said of the time off. “Most of my teammates have been saying ‘Yo, you got to take some time off’ — and I get it. You got to take some time off to get your head out of basketball. Playing 82 games is a long season. I don’t know what I’m gonna do yet. I might just sit around my couch and watch movies and play with my dog. I don’t know.”

Mathurin became the 14th Pacer to be voted to an All-Rookie Team, but just the first player to earn First Team honors since Rik Smits in 1989. That was also the last time the Pacers selected inside the top 10.