Jake and Mike Tell Johnny Rutherford’s Story

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they tell the story of one of the most decorated race car drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Johnny Rutherford. Jake and Mike tell the story of how the three-time winner grew up in Kansas, got started in racing, and him running in IMSA and his first USAC Championship race.

Additionally, they tell the story of Johnny revisiting his first Indianapolis 500, how he met his wide Betty, and then being able to ride with Smokey Yunick. Finally, during his interview with Mike, Lonestar JR told the story of the tragic crash that happened on the second lap of the 1964 Indy 500.