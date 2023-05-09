Jake and Mike Tell Johnny Rutherford’s Story

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they tell the story of one of the most decorated race car drivers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Johnny Rutherford. Jake and Mike tell the story of how the three-time winner grew up in Kansas, got started in racing, and him running in IMSA and his first USAC Championship race.
Additionally, they tell the story of Johnny revisiting his first Indianapolis 500, how he met his wide Betty, and then being able to ride with Smokey Yunick. Finally, during his interview with Mike, Lonestar JR told the story of the tragic crash that happened on the second lap of the 1964 Indy 500.
-
A Full Review Of The Indianapolis Colts 2023 Draft Picks
-
Colts Rookie Minicamp: Anthony Richardson Hits NFL Field For First Time
-
Colts Winners And Losers From 2023 NFL Draft
-
Kevin Bowen Gives His 2023 Colts Mock Draft
-
10 Takeaways From Colts 2023 Draft
-
Why Did The Colts Draft Anthony Richardson?
-
Top Day Two Draft Prospects For Colts?
-
Meet The Colts 2023 Undrafted Free Agents