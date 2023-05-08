Colts Owner Issues Warning About Teams Contacting Andrew Luck

INDIANAPOLIS–A report by ESPN says the Washington Commanders contacted former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck during the offseason last year.

Even though Luck retired in 2019, his playing rights still belong to the Colts. That’s why Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay wanted to make something clear.

“If any NFL Team,attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise – it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy,” said Irsay on Twitter Sunday night.

It’s not clear who contacted Luck from Washington and the Colts say they are unclear about the nature of the conversations. They are looking into it to see if there was any tampering.

Luck retired with three years left on the six-year, $140 million extension he signed in Indianapolis during the summer of 2016, and the Colts chose not to pursue any of the signing bonus Luck was originally paid. Since they chose to do that, they still own Luck’s rights.

As for the NFL’s tampering policy, direct contact with a player is not required for a violation to happen.

“Any public or private statement of interest, qualified or unqualified, in another club’s player to that player’s agent or representative, or to a member of the news media, is a violation,” the relevant portion of the policy states.

Luck has stated that he has no intention of ever coming back to the NFL. He made four Pro Bowls during his career with the Colts and retired at the age of 29.

