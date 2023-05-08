Colts Rookie WR Josh Downs: Ready To Prove Teams That Passed On Me Wrong

Colts rookie wide receiver Josh Downs was the 11th wide receiver taken in the 2023 NFL Draft and that’s something that will stick with him through his NFL career. Luckily for Downs, his wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne knows the feeling of being passed up on draft day. Wayne has mentioned numerous times in his career that he was told Washington was going to select him in the 2001 NFL Draft before passing on him with the 14th overall pick and instead selecting Clemson wide receiver Rod Gardner. Wayne fell to the Colts at No. 30 and it was fuel he used throughout his career. Downs hopes to use that similar energy now.

I just felt like I was going to be picked before a lot of the guys ahead of me. No team owes to pick me, but I felt like I was a lot better than the guys they picked so now I have to go out and show them. – Colts WR Josh Downs on being the 11th wideout selected

Downs joined Kevin & Query on the Friday before Colts rookie mini-camp and discussed his emotions on draft night, whether he prefers to catch a deep ball or a short catch on a key conversion, why he chose to wear No. 1, his uncle Dre Bly and a whole lot more!

For the full conversation, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!