Daniel Jeremiah Gives His Thoughts On Incoming Rookie Quarterbacks

As we get into the final stretch before the NFL Draft, the question of who the Colts should take 4th overall still hangs over the team.

Will it be Will Levis? Perhaps C.J Stroud will drop down the draft boards as many rumors have suggested, allowing the Colts to take a player many had going within the first two picks. Maybe, they will take a chance on the highly talented but extremely raw Anthony Richardson, or bypass quarterback altogether. At this moment, all options appear to be on the table.

Daniel Jeremiah, analyst for NFL Network, stopped by The Ride With JMV on Monday’s edition of the show, where he shared his thoughts on the top quarterbacks in the draft.

When it comes to Will Levis, the QB out of Kentucky that has been widely projected to go to the Colts, Jeremiah was intrigued due to his size, arm strength, and athleticism when he is healthy. However, he also made sure to note some of the concerns surrounding his game.

“He doesn’t have great pocket presence.” said Jeremiah. He also mentioned how Levis played as both a runner and a thrower as a concern, saying “at times he can get a little too aggressive.”

Despite finding Levis to be an interesting prospect, Jeremiah made it clear that if the rumors of C.J Stroud dropping end up coming true, he would not hesitate to take the former Buckeye if he were the Colts. Stroud has been seen by many as the 2nd best QB in the draft, behind Bryce Young, a sentiment which Jeremiah agreed with. He also noted that concerns about Stroud’s playmaking ability were unfounded.

“I believe if you can do it once, we know you can do it” he stated, when asked if Stroud could replicate his play from Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs.

Most interesting, however, were his comments on Anthony Richardson.

Richardson, with only 13 starts in college, is the most inexperienced QB in this draft by far. He is an incredible athlete, but it could be a long wait for him to unlock his potential. Entering year 7, GM Chris Ballard may not be keen on drafting a quarterback who might not be ready this season.

Still, Jeremiah made the case that if presented with either Levis or Richardson, the Colts should indeed take Richardson. He mentioned the potential duo of Jonathan Taylor and Richardson in an option-based offense as a “fun” fit. He also indicated that he didn’t think it would take nearly as long for the former Florida Gator to grow into a starter as others might believe.

“I think you’re talking about a handful of games.” he said. “Let him watch just a little bit, but then you’ve got to get out there.”

The closer the draft comes, the louder the chatter will be about who might fall to them, and who they should select. There are no sure-fire franchise quarterbacks this year; no Andrew Luck or Peyton Manning waiting in the wings. All the potential first round QB’s have intriguing potential, as well as their fair share of red flags. The only certainty is that when the Colts are finally on the clock on April 27th, they will face one of the biggest decisions in recent franchise history. How many options are on the table when that decision comes remains to be seen.

