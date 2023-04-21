Chris Ballard Pre-Draft Press Conference Notebook Recap

INDIANAPOLIS –.When you are picking this high and the quarterback decision is without a long-term answer, the draft becomes the ultimate pressure cooker for a GM.

That’s certainly the case for Chris Ballard, whether he wants to admit it or not.

It’ll be the 7th draft for Ballard in Indy, with things getting underway next week.

Here are some of the highlights form Ballard’s pre-draft presser on Friday afternoon:

–On if he feels confident in knowing how the first three picks will play out: “No, no idea. I don’t think anybody knows. Of course, everybody thinks they do. And everybody has an inside source that’s giving them information of what’s going to be done…Nobody knows. Nobody is getting that information.”

-Bowen’s Thoughts: The Colts, like many, will be playing out the potential scenarios in the next week of what could happen above them with Carolina (1), Houston (2) and Arizona (3). Ballard was adamant on Friday that there’s no consensus on how the first three picks will play out. Is Houston really not going to take a QB at No. 2? How many trade calls will Arizona get at No. 3 as they debate a defensive pick?

–On new revelations coming out about prospects late in the draft prospects: “I don’t know what people get out of that. There’s usually an agenda behind it. I don’t know what people get out of leaking that kind of information.

-Bowen’s Thoughts: Was this in reference to the recent ‘ripping’ of C.J. Stroud? Many times, when you hear information like this being leaked, it might just be a team who loves the player and hopes that guy falls to them.

–On the draft chatter: “There’s always this assumption that we’ve targeted one player. This is the main assumption right now—we’ve targeted one guy to go and get. I don’t know if that’s an accurate assumption. Matter of fact, I’d say it’s not.”

-Bowen’s Thoughts: Um, is this the Will Levis/Colts chatter? Ballard brought this up on his own. One question I do have about the Colts and who will be making this actual pick, when they go to bed on Wednesday night, who in the Colts building actually will know what they’ll do? Chris Ballard, duh. Shane Steichen, one would assume. Who else though? Jim Irsay? Ed Dodds? Morocco Brown? Jim Bob Cooter?

–On the reason to trade Stephon Gilmore (the Colts got a 5th rounder in return from the Cowboys): “It was good for both of us. He’s at the end of his career. Decent fit for the defense but a chance to get a pick for him in the last year of his deal, shed a little bit of the contract money off. I thought it was good for both of us to be able to send him to Dallas, which is a good spot and good fit defensively for him.”

-Bowen’s Thoughts: Was this move more a player seeing a rebuild on paper and the Colts obliging, knowing they’d be getting some cap relief? The Colts have a big need at cornerback entering the draft and that fits the depth note of this group in 2023. Ballard said the Colts have their eye on the corner position in the draft but also think there’s some free agents still on the open market that can help Indianapolis out.

–On the offensive line: “I’d like to add, add some depth for sure.”

-Bowen’s Thoughts: So far, the Colts are sticking with the same starting personnel on their offensive line that ended last season. And judging by this comment, any additions would be more depth pieces, than starters. Just like cornerback, Ballard said the offensive line is an area where the Colts could still add to in both free agency and the draft. Ballard likes the draft depth along the offensive line.

–On the draft depth: “It’s an excellent tight end draft class, as good as I’ve seen it.”

-Bowen’s Thoughts: On paper, the Colts have some drafted young tight ends they still like. But will such a deep draft class there lead to another TE pick? Ballard mentioned these 3 other positions as spots for quality draft depth: offensive line, defensive line (especially defensive end) and secondary (especially cornerback).

–On the amount of players with first-round draft grades by the Colts: “17.”

-Bowen’s Thoughts: Could the Colts trade back into Round 1 on Thursday night, if one of these 17 guys is still there? That’s not a Chris Ballard-type move, but it’s something to explore especially if that player is at a premium position because you’d get a 5th year rookie option on that first-round pick vs. a four-year deal for second rounders.

–On the mental, physical debates about the quarterback prospects: “I think it’s all important. And I think it comes down to who you pick and what you can work with. And I think that’s critical—what your coaching staff can work with and what they think they can do with them, how they can build an offense around that player to make them work, no matter who it is…When you have a coach like Shane, who’s open to working with any style…that’s’ a good thing. That broadens the field and that’s a good thing.”

-Bowen’s Thoughts: I’ve mentioned this several times in the last few weeks, but I think Colts fans’ strongest conviction right now should be regarding Shane Steichen’s history with quarterback, more so than any of these specific QBs. When you are drafting No. 4 overall, you are going to get a quarterback with some talent. But Steichen’s history in working with QBs of all shapes and sizes is a major strength for the Colts, something Ballard pointed out on Friday.

–On the amount of lying going on this time of year: “Oh, everybody is lying. I’m probably the most honest (GM), unfortunately. Everybody is lying. I think you know me well enough that if you ask a question, I think I’ll either dance around it or give you an answer. Today, I’m a dancer.”