Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan Joins JMV

Pacers GM Chad Buchanan know just how important this upcoming offseason is for his team.

After all, while his team did miss the playoffs, they showed that they have many good, young pieces in place. One of the biggest pieces the Pacers have on their roster is Tyrese Haliburton, the All-Star who could be the key to attracting notable free agents and finally getting this team back into contention. With a player like Haliburton on the roster, it becomes paramount that they surround him with talent, and soon.

Chad joined the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, where he and John spoke about the Pacers season and what he took away from it. Chad talked about the defensive struggles the team faced this season, and how their lack of experience may have contributed to that. He also touched on the play and growth of Andrew Nembhard, as well as how Bennedict Mathurin’s mentality is notable for someone so young.

