Inside the War Room with Fever Head Coach Christie Sides

For the first time in the history of Pacers Sports and Entertainment and Indiana Fever basketball history, they had the first overall pick in the WNBA. The Fever selected forward Aliyah Boston from South Carolina.

Boston will come to Indianapolis with a very length list of accolades that include:

4x Lisa Leslie Award (award for best center in NCAAW)

4x SEC First Team (2020-2023)

4x SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2020-2023)

3x AP First-Team All-American (2021-2023)

2x Naismith Defensive Player of the Year (2022, 2023)

2x SEC Player of the Year

2x Academic All-American of the Year

Naismith College Player of the Year (2022)

Aliyah goes from a veteran head coach in Dawn Staley to a first-year head coach in Christie Sides. The former assistant coach for the Atlanta Dream spent 2017-2019 on the coaching staff with the Fever underneath Pokey Chatman.

Coach Sides joined the Fan Midday Show on Tuesday afternoon with Scott Agness and Jimmy Cook to explain the process behind selecting Aliyah Boston. Other topics that she discussed with Scott and Jimmy were:

What about Grace Berger piqued their interest?

How Erica Wheeler and Kelsey Mitchell will serve as big leaders this season.

Importance of playing all home games again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

To listen to Scott Agness and Jimmy Cook's full conversations with Christie Sides, download the podcast containing the interview below!