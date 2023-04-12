Listen Live
Kevin & Query

Purdue Legend, Gene Keady Gets Call to the Hall of Fame

Published on April 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Semifinals

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Gene Keady is a Purdue legend and now he can add “Hall of Fame” to the front of his name.  Keady will join the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Gregg Popovich, Pau Gasol and Becky Hammon as the Class of 2023 for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Keady spent 25 years as head coach of Purdue and led the Boilermakers to six Big Ten regular season championships, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances, two Elite Eight appearances and he accumulated a record of 512-270 during his tenure.

The seven-time Big Ten Coach of the Year joined Kevin & Query to discuss getting his Hall of Fame call, his legendary career and his relationships with Bobby Knight to Matt Painter.

For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close