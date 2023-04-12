Purdue Legend, Gene Keady Gets Call to the Hall of Fame

Gene Keady is a Purdue legend and now he can add “Hall of Fame” to the front of his name. Keady will join the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Gregg Popovich, Pau Gasol and Becky Hammon as the Class of 2023 for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Keady spent 25 years as head coach of Purdue and led the Boilermakers to six Big Ten regular season championships, 17 NCAA Tournament appearances, two Elite Eight appearances and he accumulated a record of 512-270 during his tenure.

The seven-time Big Ten Coach of the Year joined Kevin & Query to discuss getting his Hall of Fame call, his legendary career and his relationships with Bobby Knight to Matt Painter.

