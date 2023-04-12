Pacers President Kevin Pritchard: Bold Moves Needed For Next Step

The Pacers finished their season 35-47 and missed the playoffs yet again, but the feeling around the city is not the kind you’d think. This one feels different. It’s rare that a fan base is excited after a team finished 12 games under .500 and once again stays at home for the playoffs but it sure seems like a lot of people believe this is the last post-season the Pacers miss out on going forward.

Needless to say, the fan base is giddy to see what Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Bendict Mathurin and company can do with a full off-season together and some additions via the draft, free agency and potential trades. On Wednesday’s Kevin & Query, Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard joined the show to give his thoughts on the season and look to the future.

I think we took a step. We went from 25 wins to 35 wins. Now we’ve got to go from 35 to 45-plus.

Pritchard touched on everything from what he’s most proud of this season, possibly using draft picks to make bold moves, being aggressive but cautious when improving the team and a whole lot more. To hear the full, in-depth interview click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!