All You Need To Know Ahead Of The 2023 NFL Draft

When is the 2023 NFL Draft:

The 2023 NFL Draft will be on April 27th – 29th.

Where will the 2023 NFL Draft be held this year:

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, MO in the downtown area surrounding iconic Union Station Kansas City and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Click here to take a look at a preview of the draft site.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft:

For all NFL Draft coverage you can tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning: