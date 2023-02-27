How Far Can IU, Purdue Go In March?

For the second time this month, the Indiana Hoosiers have knocked off their more highly regarded inner-state rival in the Purdue Boilermakers. This time may have been even more notable than the first, with the upset coming on Purdue’s home court of Mackey Arena. One of the notable stories from the game was the play of Jalen Hood-Schifino, the freshman guard who dropped 35 points on the Boilermakers. Hood-Schifino was integral to the Hoosiers victory, as Trayce Jackson-Davis was held in check to the tune of 10 points in 33 minutes played. With this second upset, the Hoosiers are getting some attention as a team that could potentially make a deep run in March. Meanwhile, Purdue is left with more questions than answers, as fears remain that this season could be derailed early in the tournament much in the way it was last season, when the #3 ranked Boilermakers were knocked out in the Sweet 16 by #15 St. Peters.

