Where Does the Purdue/IU Rivalry Rank Nationally?

On tap this weekend in college basketball, fans have a pair of rivalry games to watch from 4pm-10pm on ESPN in the Indiana Hoosiers playing host to the Purdue Boilermakers and the North Carolina Tar Heels traveling to Cameron Indoor to take on the Duke Blue Devils.

One of the members of the ESPN College GameDay crew in former player at Notre Dame in LaPhonso Ellis joined the Fan Midday Show on Thursday with Jimmy Cook and Zach McCrite to give his top three rivalry games in college basketball.

North Carolina/Duke Illinois/Missouri Indiana/Purdue

Not only did Ellis rank the top rivalries in college basketball, he took a deep dive into Purdue’s success this season and why Matt Painter‘s crew has been the most dominant team in college basketball night in and night out. Cook and McCrite also discussed some other topics with Ellis ahead of the big weekend of college hoops:

Where Zach Edey’s game has grown the most

Is Purdue undoubtedly the top seed in the NCAA Tournament

How Trayce Jackson-Davis can succeed against Edey

Mike Woodson’s coaching style compared to previous coaches at IU

