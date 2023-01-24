Kevin and Curt preview Rolex 24, the IndyCar full-time car lineup is set

Tonight on a 1-hour edition of Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin begin the show remembering Curt’s late father, Mark, who passed away on Sunday. Then, Kevin and Curt jump into Rolex 24 and what Kevin learned while in Florida for a qualifying show over the weekend. The two preview a big weekend that Kevin says “feels like the beginning of the racing season.” Kevin details the challenges of broadcasting the event and how he approaches keeping up with everything.

Then, Kevin and Curt discuss the 27-full time cars in IndyCar for the 2023 season. Takuma Sato will race ovals for Chip Ganassi Racing and Sting Ray Robb will drive with Dale Coyne Racing. Is Robb the front runner for rookie of the year? Why did Robb get a seat over Linus Lundqvist? Kevin and Curt discuss those questions and how young the DCR driver roster is this season. Then, the conversation turns to IndyNXT, the testing being done in that series over the last few days and Kevin’s visit to the Thermal Club.

The shortened edition of Trackside concludes with your Twitter questions, Indy 500 seats and what we missed.