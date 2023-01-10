Updated Colts Head Coaching Candidate List

INDIANAPOLIS – Here is our updated list of Colts head coaching candidates during the 2023 search.

On the first day of the offseason, it was reported the Colts put in interview requests for the following coaches: Aaron Glenn (Lions defensive coordinator), Ben Johnson (Lions offensive coordinator), Raheem Morris (Rams defensive coordinator) and Shane Steichen (Eagles offensive coordinator).

If the requests are granted and the candidates agree to them, the Colts could interview any of the four of them this week. Johnson, Glenn and Morris do not coach on playoff teams and Steichen has a bye with the Eagles holding the No. 1 seed.

Let’s get to know the potential candidates a little more:

Colts Head Coach Interview Requests

–Aaron Glenn (Age: 50, Lions defensive coordinator): Glenn, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, has been a head coaching candidate with the Jets, Broncos and Saints recently. Glenn’s Texas background, plus experience as both an NFL scout and coach probably intrigues Chris Ballard. There’s also the Dan Campbell connection, with Glenn also coaching with Campbell in New Orleans before Detroit. Remember, Ballard interviewed Campbell for head coach in 2018, after Josh McDaniels said no to Indy. Players have described Glenn as a ‘fiery’ presence. The Colts also got a look at Glenn during a joint practice training camp session this past August at Grand Park. Of course, with any defensive hire, how the offensive staff is assembled will be something to monitor.

-Ben Johnson (Age: 36, Lions offensive coordinator): In Johnson, you have a resume that many NFL Owners have found intriguing in recent years. That’s the team with the massive QB need interested in a young offensive mind to hopefully pair together for years to come. Johnson actually has much more of an offensive background at other positions than quarterback. Dan Campbell had Johnson take over play-calling duties in the back half of last season and then promoted him to full-time OC this past offseason. The Lions finished this year 3rd in total offense and 5th in points. Like Glenn, Johnson obviously coached under Campbell. And the Colts saw Johnson up-close at Grand Park last August, and also when the Lions staff coached at the Senior Bowl last January. Johnson was a walk-on in his playing days at North Carolina, studying mathematics and computer engineering.

-Raheem Morris (Age: 46, Rams defensive coordinator): It’s been quite the NFL coaching career for Morris. He became a head coach at 32 with the Bucs (going 17-31). Morris has detailed many things he would change if he were to get another full-time look and has been a rumored candidate at several spots in recent years. Interestingly, Morris actually coached on the offensive side of the ball for a few years under Dan Quinn in Atlanta. Morris is held in high regard by the Shanahan coaching family. Most recently, Morris has been the DC under Sean McVay, so he’s been around some extremely respected offensive minds. Players laud Morris for the energy he brings and his ability to manage some pretty big names.

-Shane Steichen (Age: 37, Eagles offensive coordinator): Steichen actually hails from the Frank Reich/Nick Sirianni coaching tree. Sirianni hired Steichen as his offensive coordinator in 2021, and handed him play-calling duties once he realized the head-coaching responsibilities were too much throughout the week, plus game day. Steichen was a collegiate quarterback in his playing days. In the NFL, he’s been the position coach and/or has coordinated the likes of Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. That’s a good variety in age and playing styles. Given how Reich’s tenure ended in Indy and Sirianni’s emotional outburst, would Steichen have reservations about this opening? Does he have the clout around the league to be that picky?