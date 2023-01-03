New Colts Coaching Staff Needs To Try And Retain Bubba Ventrone

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the first items of business for the new Colts head coach should be to try and retain current special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

Granted, Ventrone has created enough of a name for himself he might receive some head-coaching interest this offseason, or at least be a coveted assistant around the NFL.

For the last 5 years, Ventrone has been the Colts special teams coordinator.

He’s led a consistent group and been a very respected coach, organizationally wide.

Remember, when Frank Reich had his couple of absences for family/COVID reasons, it was Ventrone who was chosen to be the interim.

Honestly, Ventrone is probably the coach who deserved the interim tag for the final 8 games of the season when Reich was fired back in October.

If you watch Jeff Saturday operate on a Sunday, it’s Ventrone who has his ear quite often in making some in-game decisions.

What stands out about Ventrone throughout his time in Indy, his units have impacted via both the coverage and return game, while also setting up scoring opportunities via their punt block unit.

He’s had 3 All-Pros/Pro Bowlers on his units (George Odum, Ashton Dulin, Luke Rhodes), all from an undrafted background, and steadied rocky waters amongst big changes at the kicking positions.

In the Ventrone era, the Colts have had the following rankings in special teams efficiency: 12th, 16th, 10th, 14th, 26th

For the majority of Ventrone’s time, they’ve routinely been an above average group, aiding the Colts annually in the field position department.

Special teams coaches usually have a better understanding of managing an entire roster, needing to work with guys on both offense and defense and the ability to rely on sudden change with late-week roster tweaks or in-game injuries.

From a coaching style standpoint, Ventrone brings some intensity to the field, rivaling how he operated as a core special teamer in his playing career.

Ventrone, 40, who played in the league for a decade, began his coaching career with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl on staff in 2018. Bill Belichick has often praised Ventrone when the Colts/Patriots have met.

Retention from one coaching staff to another isn’t very common in the NFL.

But Ventrone has attributes the next head coach should want to have around.