Pacers Podcast: Catching up on the team entering 2023

Scott Agness is in his 11th season as a beat writer covering the Indiana Pacers. Click here to read more of his work at FieldhouseFiles.com.

On this episode of the Fieldhouse Files, I’ll get you caught up on all that’s happened with the Pacers over the last few weeks, discuss what’s special about this group, Tyrese Haliburton leading the way, considerations at the trade deadline and much more.

Among the items discussed on this episode:

Change in fan expectations? (2:30)

The Pacers’ surprising start and what’s working well (5:45)

Strong Pacers representation for each monthly NBA award (9:00)

Role players shining and a few players outside the rotation (15:00)

Considerations leading up to the trade deadline (17:00)

A breakdown of Myles Turner’s situation and future (20:30)

Haliburton's candidacy for the All-Star game (27:30)

Chris Duarte trying to recapture his role (30:43)

My experience at the G League Showcase (34:30)

