CINCINNATI, OH–Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking to his teammates.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a routine tackle during the first quarter of Monday Night Football earlier this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin addressed his Bills teammates through FaceTime Friday morning. Hamlin regained consciousness Wednesday night and had a breathing tube in his body since the incident happened on Monday. Doctors say Hamlin is “neurologically intact” and showed positive signs throughout recovery.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that the Bills-Bengals game has been canceled and ruled a no-contest. The decision brings forward several playoff scenarios as both teams were battling for the top seed in the AFC.

Should the Bills and Chiefs both win this weekend and later meet in the AFC Championship game, the game will be played at a neutral site. The same scenario will occur if both those teams lose in Week 18 and the Bengals win. Then, if either of those three teams meet in the AFC Championship game, the game will be played at a neutral site.

The post Damar Hamlin Improving, Bills-Bengals Game Canceled appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Damar Hamlin Improving, Bills-Bengals Game Canceled was originally published on wibc.com