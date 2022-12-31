What Were the Best Eleven Moments of 2022 for the Indy Eleven?

(00:00-01:31) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on The Fan. He opens the Best Eleven Moments show by updating you on if the Indy Eleven have any player news and wish you a Happy New Year.

(00:00-01:31) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday on The Fan. He opens the Best Eleven Moments show by updating you on if the Indy Eleven have any player news and wish you a Happy New Year.

(04:33-21:51) – The countdown begins with moment 11, which is the entire month of April. The Indy Eleven rebounded off a less than stellar March with a defeat of last year’s USL Champions Orange County. Moment 10 was Mark Lowry’s mid-season roster flip, bringing in Jesus Vasquez, Juan Tejada, and Robby Dambrot along with other players all making a difference on the Eleven’s season roster. Moment 9 is dedicated to just one player! Solomon Asante and his performance for the Eleven last season was standout and deserving of its own recognition on the countdown. Finally in this segment, Moment 8 is Indy’s December transactions. It was announced that Cam Lindley would be returning to Indy for the 2023 season. Sebastian Guenzatti made it into this countdown at the last minute as his transaction was just finalized last week.

(04:33-21:51) – The countdown begins with moment 11, which is the entire month of April. The Indy Eleven rebounded off a less than stellar March with a defeat of last year’s USL Champions Orange County. Moment 10 was Mark Lowry’s mid-season roster flip, bringing in Jesus Vasquez, Juan Tejada, and Robby Dambrot along with other players all making a difference on the Eleven’s season roster. Moment 9 is dedicated to just one player! Solomon Asante and his performance for the Eleven last season was standout and deserving of its own recognition on the countdown. Finally in this segment, Moment 8 is Indy’s December transactions. It was announced that Cam Lindley would be returning to Indy for the 2023 season. Sebastian Guenzatti made it into this countdown at the last minute as his transaction was just finalized last week.

(24:50-34:12) – Moment 7 is the specific date of July 9th, 2022. Otherwise known as the first double-header in Indy 11 history. The women’s team played first getting a win over Detroit City FC, while the men fell short against Detroit City that same day. This was the last home game for the women’s 10-0-2 season that year. Moment 6 features our first in-game highlight with Manuel Arteaga’s first half hat-trick against the Charleston Battery. The last moment of this segment, moment 5, is another date. August 22nd being the date where the Indy Eleven broke their scoreless streak in a winning effort following twelve straight weeks without a victory.

(24:50-34:12) – Moment 7 is the specific date of July 9th, 2022. Otherwise known as the first double-header in Indy 11 history. The women’s team played first getting a win over Detroit City FC, while the men fell short against Detroit City that same day. This was the last home game for the women’s 10-0-2 season that year. Moment 6 features our first in-game highlight with Manuel Arteaga’s first half hat-trick against the Charleston Battery. The last moment of this segment, moment 5, is another date. August 22nd being the date where the Indy Eleven broke their scoreless streak in a winning effort following twelve straight weeks without a victory.

(37:13-49:07) – Moment 4 is the announcement of “Eleven Park.” The construction of a soccer stadium will help legitimize the Indy Eleven’s presence here in Indianapolis and in the USL as a whole. This segment sees Hauter dive deep into what his job entails on preparations for future seasons. Eleven Park is anticipated to open for the 2025 season. Moment 3 is the Indy Eleven’s victory over Louisville in the Louisville-Indianapolis Proximity Association Football Contest. (Or LIPAFC) The Eleven won the contest 2-1 following a draw in the teams prior meeting in Louisville that season. The last moment of this segment belongs to history as it is the women’s Indy Eleven team and their debut in the W League of the USL. The women’s team had a phenomenal debut season. While they finished the season in 10-0-2, the team made an even bigger contribution to the sport by opening up Indianapolis to women’s soccer and featuring several Hoosier talents on the team

(52:06-56:43) – The biggest moment of the year gets the final segment all to itself. Moment 1 is dedicated to El Capitan, Ayoze Garcia and his retirement form competitive football at the end of the season. The all-time leader in matches played, and assists was honored by his own team at the end of his career. Luckily enough for the organization, Garcia is staying with the organization post-retirement as an assistant coach for the Indy Eleven. The show concludes with Hauter recapping the 2022 season as well as his hopes for 2023. Final thanks from Greg Rakestraw as the show closes.