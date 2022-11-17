Behind Enemy Lines: Philadelphia Eagles

The ’72 Dolphins popped champagne on Monday night as the last unbeaten team in the NFL this season, the Philadelphia Eagles, were defeated by the Washington Commanders 32-21. That’s right, the very same Eagles team the Colts host on Sunday arrives angry, frustrated, and looking to bounce back.

The #72Dolphins live on as the only undefeated team in NFL history! pic.twitter.com/wiZaCVAEFa — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2022

Now, there are different philosophical outlooks for if you’d rather play a team coming off a loss or coming off of a win. Personally, particularly when a team is undefeated, I’d rather face them with perfection still intact. That’s especially true with this Colts team, because it would’ve provide a high stakes storyline to this Week 11 matchup.

If we’re being honest though, the Colts are a far more interesting team through one game of the Jeff Saturday Era than they had been all season. On top of that, the Colts have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Jonathan Taylor and you have to think he’s thrilled about the opportunity to go up against a Eagles run defense that has been pummeled the last few weeks.

It should be noted, however, that the Eagles signed two DTs this week to help clean up their run defense as we near the homestretch of the regular season. And while Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph might not make an immediate impact against the Colts, they are definitely experienced additions to one of the top teams in the NFL.

Free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources. Eagles now have landed Linval Joseph and Suh on back-to-back days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2022

Part of the reason the Eagles have been so dominate this year is because of the breakout season for quarterback Jalen Hurts and the dominance of former Titans wideout and current star weapon for Philly AJ Brown. Former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni has constructed an offense that has allowed the duo to push for career best seasons and make Philadelphia a true Super Bowl contender.

The test will be tough for the Colts, but if they can show the same energy they did against Las Vegas and utilize Jonathan Taylor early and often, they might have a legitimate shot at upsetting the Eagles and improving Jeff Saturday to 2-0 as a NFL head coach.

